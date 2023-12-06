Three North Carolina Marines were found dead in a car with unconnected exhaust pipes, autopsies show

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Autopsy reports on the carbon monoxide deaths of three North Carolina-based Marines last summer say they were found at a gas station in a car with unconnected and rusted exhaust pipes. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirmed months ago that the autopsies of Camp Lejeune lance corporals Tanner Kaltenberg, Merax Dockery and Ivan Garcia showed they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. But the reports released Wednesday suggest the car they were in was unsafe and that it had multiple major defects that apparently allowed exhaust into the car.

