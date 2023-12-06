US House chair probes ballot shortages that hampered voting in Mississippi’s largest county

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The chair of a congressional committee with oversight of U.S. federal elections says ballot shortages in Mississippi’s largest county could undermine voting and election confidence in 2024 if local officials don’t make changes. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin who chairs the Committee on House Administration, sent a letter to the Democratic-led Hinds County Election Commission. He is demanding information on what steps County officials will take to prevent ballot shortages in polling precincts. In Mississippi’s Nov. 7 general election, up to nine voting precincts in Hinds County ran out of ballots.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

