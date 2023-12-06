Virginia state art museum returns 44 pieces authorities determined were stolen or looted
By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state-run fine arts museum is returning 44 ancient pieces of art to their countries of origin after law enforcement officials presented the institution with what it called “irrefutable evidence” that the works had been stolen or looted. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced in a news release Tuesday that it had “safely delivered” the pieces to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York. The museum says the office conducted an inquiry into the works as part of a broader investigation, along with the Department of Homeland Security. The DA’s office will return them to Italy, Egypt and Turkey.