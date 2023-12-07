Azerbaijan to hold snap presidential election in early February, shortly before Russia’s vote

President Ilham Aliyev has ordered Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission to prepare for an early presidential election on Feb. 7, shortly ahead of Russia’s presidential election on March 17. The order was published on the presidential website but did not explain why Aliyev had called an early vote. The next presidential election in Azerbaijan had been scheduled to be held in 2025. Aliyev’s popularity in Azerbaijan has recently increased after the government took full control of the Karabakh region following a lightning rout of ethnic Armenian forces.

