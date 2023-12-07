Deputy U.S. Marshal charged with entering plane drunk after misconduct report on flight to London

WASHINGTON (AP) — London police have charged a deputy U.S. Marshal in the United Kingdom with entering an aircraft while drunk after he was arrested on allegations of misconduct aboard a flight from New York. The 39-year-old was arrested on Thursday upon arrival at Heathrow Airport. The flight crew had contacted officers to report the federal agent had been disruptive on board. The Metropolitan Police Service says the staff also reported sexual assault allegations, but investigators have not decided to formally file those charges. The U.S. Marshals has said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and is cooperating with British law enforcement.

