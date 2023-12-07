Japan pledges $4.5B more in aid for Ukraine, including $1B in humanitarian funds

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged $4.5 billion to Ukraine, including $1 billion in humanitarian aid to help support the war-torn country’s recovery efforts. Kishida made the announcement late Wednesday in Tokyo while hosting his last Group of Seven summit as this year’s chairperson. The $1 billion humanitarian and recovery aid includes funding for generators and other power supplies for the Ukrainian people to survive the winter, as well as measures to clear mines planted by Russia, the Foreign Ministry said. The remaining $3.5 billion includes funding for credit guarantees for World Bank loans to Ukraine.

