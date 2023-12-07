Jon Rahm planning to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf, according to multiple reports

(CNN) — Jon Rahm, currently ranked No. 3 in the world and the reigning Masters champion, is poised to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, according to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said a deal is set to be announced this week – provided talks don’t fall apart.

Later Thursday, ESPN said Rahm had indeed agreed to leave the PGA Tour for the breakaway tour. ESPN, citing unnamed sources, stated the three-year deal included an ownership stake in a new LIV Golf team.

CNN has repeatedly sought responses from LIV Golf and Rahm’s representation seeking clarity on the 29-year-old Spaniard’s plans.

Rahm, the 2018 and 2022 American Express champion, was notably absent from media day for the 2023 tournament in La Quinta on Monday.

Should Rahm move to the Saudi-backed professional golf tour, it comes during a pivotal month for both the PGA Tour and LIV. The two sides are working to finalize by December 31 the proposed framework for joining forces. The announcement for the proposed partnership was announced in June.