Journalists’ rights group counts 94 media workers killed worldwide, most at an alarming rate in Gaza

BRUSSELS (AP) — The International Federation of Journalists says 2023 has been an unprecedented year for the number of media workers killed on the job. The organization that represents journalists worldwide said Friday that 94 media workers have been killed so far this year and almost 400 others are in jail. Deaths in Israel’s war with Hamas surpass those of any conflict in three decades. The group says that 68 journalists have been killed since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel,or more than one a day. They account for 72% of all media deaths worldwide this year. The group says Ukraine also “remains a dangerous country for journalists” almost two years after Russian troops invaded.

