Judge orders prison, probation in last sentencings tied to plot to kidnap Michigan governor

A judge has handed down the last sentences involving a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Shawn Fix of suburban Detroit was sent to prison for three years, while Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was put on probation. It was the climax to a remarkable investigation that became public around the time of the 2020 presidential election. The results in state and federal courts were mixed. Overall, nine of 14 people were convicted. Whitmer was not physically harmed. Investigators said Whitmer was targeted as part of an effort by anti-government rebels hoping to trigger a civil war.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.