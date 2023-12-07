No reelection campaign for Democratic representative after North Carolina GOP redrew U.S. House map

A second-term Democratic congresswoman is not going to seek reelection to the U.S. House as long as the North Carolina General Assembly’s new redistricting maps stay in place. U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning says that she will not file under “gerrymandered” lines that state election data suggests could net Republicans at least three more seats. Manning says she “cannot in good conscience ask people to invest their time, resources and efforts in a campaign that is rigged” against her. Manning will run if a recent lawsuit successfully overturns the latest boundaries. Black and Latino voters argue that the new map weakens minority voting power to strengthen “the state’s white majority.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

