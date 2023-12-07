Scientists: Climate change intensified the rains devastating East Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An international team of climate scientists says the ongoing catastrophic rains in East Africa have been made worse by human-induced climate change. An analysis by World Weather Attribution found that the magnitude of the rainfall had nearly doubled due to global warming. The researchers found the rainfall experienced between October and December to be “one of the most intense ever recorded” in East Africa’s “short rains” seasons over the past 40 years. Hundreds of people have died and millions more have been affected since the rains began in October.

