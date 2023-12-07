Seychelles declares state of emergency after huge explosion comes hours after deadly flooding

VICTORIA, Seychelles (AP) — The president of Seychelles has declared a state of emergency after a huge blast at an explosives depot followed deadly flooding in other parts of the country’s main island. President Wavel Ramkalawan says three people have died in the flooding and more than 100 were injured in the explosion. He says the injuries from the blast in an industrial area southeast of the capital, Victoria, were mostly minor. No deaths were reported in the explosion, but the president says it caused “massive damage” to surrounding areas and the flooding caused “major destruction.” The blast was at a depot where a construction company was storing explosives.

