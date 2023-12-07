The UK government blames Russian intelligence for prolonged efforts to meddle in British politics

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says that Russia’s intelligence services have targeted high-profile British politicians, civil servants and journalists with cyberespionage and “malicious cyberactivity” as part of sustained attempts to interfere in U.K. political processes. The Foreign Office says Russia’s FSB agency was responsible for a range of cyberespionage operations in the U.K. That included targeting British lawmakers from multiple parties and “high-profile individuals and entities.”. The Foreign Office says it imposed sanctions on two people for their involvement in the so-called spear-phishing operations. The two Russians were also indicted in the U.S. on Thursday. Russia didn’t comment on the allegations.

