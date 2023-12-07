Turkish, Greek leaders signal markedly improved ties between the two NATO allies

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — After several years of strained relations that raised tensions to alarming levels, longtime regional rivals Greece and Turkey have made a significant step in mending ties during a visit to Athens by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ahead of his one-day visit, Erdogan had promised a “win-win” approach that could lay the foundation for broader cooperation, with hopes of also resetting his country’s ties with Western allies. Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke warmly of their meeting, while the two nations held joint Cabinet talks and signed agreements on issues as varied as agriculture, trade, migration, education, technology and sports.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and ELENA BECATOROS Associated Press

