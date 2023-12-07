UK leader Rishi Sunak vows to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda despite court saying plan is unlawful

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will “do what is necessary” to revive a blocked deal to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, even if it means ignoring human rights laws. The U.K. Supreme Court has declared the plan illegal, but Sunak said on Thursday that a planned new law would overcome the ruling. Sending asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is is central to the U.K. government’s self-imposed goal of stopping unauthorized asylum-seekers from trying to cross the English Channel in small boats from France. The plan that has roiled Sunak’s Conservative Party and threatened his leadership. Party hardliners want even tougher action. The immigration minister quit Wednesday, saying the bill “does not go far enough.”

