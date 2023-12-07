United Nations bemoans struggles to fund peacekeeping as nations demand withdrawal of missions

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The United Nations’ top peacekeeping official has defended its missions worldwide even as many countries where peacekeepers operate are demanding their withdrawal. Undersecretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said in Accra on Wednesday that missions were underfunded but still effective. He noted divisions among UN member states had hampered missions and said UN peacekeepers could operate in countries that allowed them. Lacroix also bemoaned how the global peacekeeping force’s budget was less than that of the New York City Police Department. Mali and Congo are among the countries which have told the UN to withdraw its forces from their territory.

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and SAM METZ Associated Press

