Breast cancer survivors may not need so many mammograms after surgery, UK study suggests

A large British study finds that less frequent screening is just as good as annual mammograms for certain breast cancer survivors. The findings are being discussed at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Until now, there wasn’t solid evidence for when women could ease back on yearly mammograms after cancer surgery. This research suggests after three years, women age 50 and older can get by with a mammogram every other year or every third year. The study was funded by the research arm of the U.K.’s National Health Service. One expert says more research will be needed to change U.S. guidelines.

