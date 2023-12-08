Germany’s train drivers stage a 24-hour strike as contract negotiations stall

BERLIN (AP) — Travelers in Germany are facing delays and disruptions as a union representing Germany’s train drivers conducts a 24-hour strike. The strike began at 10 p.m. local time Thursday at 10 p.m. for passenger services and at 6 p.m. for freight trains. National railway operator Deutsche Bahn said approximately 20% of its long-distance trains would run on Friday but it urged customers to delay unnecessary travel if possible. Limited “warning strikes” are a common tactic in German pay negotiations. It warned that trains would be extremely full on Saturday after the strike ends. Contract negotiations between GDL and Deutsche Bahn broke down after only two rounds of talks.

