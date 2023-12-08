Greek soccer matches postponed after clashes leave police officer in critical condition

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — This weekend’s soccer matches in Greece have been postponed following serious clashes involving sports fans that left a police officer in critical condition after he was hit by a flare. Greek league organizers said weekend matches would be rescheduled after it failed to fill referee positions for key matches. The decision announced Friday followed a series of violent sport-related incidents and came hours after police detained more than 400 people following the riots outside a volleyball stadium in Athens. Violent groups of soccer fans often chose other sports where their clubs are represented, and have a lower level of policing, to carry out attacks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.