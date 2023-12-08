LGBTQ+ activists in Minnesota want prosecutors to treat the killing of a trans woman as a hate crime

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LGBTQ+ activists in Minnesota want prosecutors to treat the killing of a trans woman in Minneapolis as a hate crime, and they want lawmakers to strengthen legal safeguards to protect a community that’s disproportionately the target of violence. Savannah Ryan Williams was shot in the head at close range last month. Prosecutors this week charged Damarean Kaylon Bible with second-degree murder. Relatives of Williams, supporters and leaders of the Queer Legislative Caucus gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday to mourn and call for stronger protections for all people, including trans women of color like Williams, who are disproportionately targets of violence.

