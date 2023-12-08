Man who fired shotgun outside New York synagogue cited events in the Mideast, federal agent says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man arrested for firing gunshots outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York been federally charged. An FBI spokesperson says Mufid Fawaz Alkhader has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Officials say Alkhader fired two shots outside a synagogue in Albany on Thursday. The episode in New York’s capital happened on the first night of Hanukkah amid rising fears of antisemitism worldwide and fallout from Israel’s intensifying war in Gaza. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said the man suspected of firing the gunshots said “Free Palestine” when officers arrested him.

By MICHAEL HILL and MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press

