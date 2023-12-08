Police in Dominica probe the killing of a Canadian couple who owned eco-resort

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Dominica are investigating the killings of a wealthy Canadian businessman and his partner who owned an eco-resort in the eastern Caribbean island. Officials said at a press conference Thursday that two men have been arrested and charged in the slaying of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand. Police spokesman Jeoffrey James said that a third person was arrested but not charged. The two men arrested appeared in court Wednesday but were not required to enter a plea. They remain in jail and will appear in court in March. The investigation is ongoing.

