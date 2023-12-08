Report: Deputies were justified when they fired at SUV that blasted through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office has concluded that two of its deputies were justified when they opened fire on a driver who sped through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump’s home. Palm Beach County internal affairs investigators concluded that Detective Christopher Farron and Lt. John Paul Harvey rightly fired at a Jeep driven by Connecticut opera singer Hannah Roemhild outside Mar-a-Lago in January 2020. Roemhild was having a mental health crisis when she blasted through a checkpoint. Trump was arriving at Mar-a-Lago later that day. Roemhild was not hurt. She and prosecutors later reached agreements where she was found not guilty by reason of insanity in both state and federal court.

