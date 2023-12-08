Trump’s campaign is distancing him from allies who have sketched out plans for a second term

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is distancing him from efforts by allies and former aides to sketch out who might fill his administration if he wins a second term and what policies he might pursue. In a memo Friday from senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, the campaign said messages about a potential Trump government that come from anyone but the Republican or his team should not be considered official and are “an unwelcomed distraction.” It is the second such memo the campaign has released in the last four weeks dismissing news reports about how those in Trump’s orbit are preparing for a much more hard-right government stocked with loyalists.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.