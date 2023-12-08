US, South Korean and Japanese national security advisers meet to discuss North Korean threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts Saturday in their latest three-way talks on the North Korean nuclear threat and other regional challenges. The meeting in Seoul comes at a time when tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest in years as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accelerates the expansion of his nuclear and missile program. U.S. and Japanese officials have said that Saturday’s three-way talks will include discussions on North Korea’s recent launch of its first military spy satellite. There are also concerns about a potential arms alignment between North Korea and Russia that would potentially help Russia wage its war in Ukraine.

