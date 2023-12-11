Biden calls ‘surge’ in antisemitism ‘sickening’ during White House Hanukkah reception

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hosted a Hanukkah reception at the White House. He is vowing to continue to stand with Israel in its war with Hamas, and says that a “surge of antisemitism” around the globe “is sickening.” Nearly 800 guests filled the East Room to almost overflowing on Monday night. The crowd included Holocaust survivors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and around two dozen members of Congress. Also present were Jewish community leaders and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who was among those who lit a menorah partially made from the original timbers of the White House.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

