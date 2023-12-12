US says Congo and rebel groups agree to a 3-day cease-fire ahead of key election, but cracks emerge

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The White House says Congo’s security forces and rebel groups have agreed on a 72-hour cease-fire to de-escalate tensions in the country’s east near the border with Rwanda. It comes days before Congo’s presidential election. But some of the region’s many rebel groups have quickly distanced themselves from the announcement, and neither government has commented. Eastern Congo has struggled with conflict for decades, and more than 100 rebel groups exist. The most prominent rebel group is the M23 with links to Rwanda, a major source of tension between the neighbors even as Rwanda denies supporting the rebels.

By JUSTIN KABUMBA and CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.