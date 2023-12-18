A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Utah over strict new limits on app use for minors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A trade group that represents TikTok and other major tech companies has sued Utah over its first-in-the-nation laws requiring children to get parental consent to use social media apps. Two laws signed in March by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox prohibit minors from using social media between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. unless authorized by a parent. It also requires age verification to open or maintain a social media account in the state. The restrictions take effect March 1, 2024. The NetChoice trade group argues Utah’s regulations unconstitutionally restrict access to public content and compromise data security.

