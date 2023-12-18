Amid accusations, French actor Gerard Depardieu’s figure is removed from a Paris wax museum

PARIS (AP) — The Grevin Museum of waxworks in Paris says it has removed the wax figure of French actor Gerard Depardieu due to negative reactions from visitors. This followed the recent broadcast of a report on France 2 highlighting Depardieu’s alleged misogynistic remarks and his ongoing legal battle over rape allegations, all of which he denies. The actor has also been stripped of honors in Canada and Belgium, and faces potential withdrawal of the prestigious Order of the Legion of Honor in France. Depardieu’s family has decried a conspiracy against him. The 74-year-old Depardieu has starred in hundreds of movies over more than half a century.

