Mother gets life sentence for fatal shooting of 6-year-old son at Ohio hotel

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — A mother who shot and killed her 6-year-old son in an Ohio hotel after taking him there for a special day of fun has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-one-year-old Daneicha Bringht, of Parma had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges as part of a plea deal with Cuyahoga County prosecutors. In turn, they dropped charges that could have made her eligible for the death penalty. She will have to serve at least 35 years before she becomes eligible for parole. Prosecutors and defense attorneys acknowledged that Bringht has a history of mental illness, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia. But a court-ordered mental health evaluation determined she was competent to stand trial.

