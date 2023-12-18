Trump’s lawyers ask full appeals court to review gag order restricting his speech in election case
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the full federal appeals court in Washington to review a gag order restricting the former president’s speech in the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election. The request Monday follows a decision by a three-judge panel of the appeals court that upheld but narrowed a gag order that barred Trump from verbally attacking witnesses over their participation in the case and imposed other restrictions on what he may say. In requesting that the entire court take up the matter, Trump’s lawyers argued the panel’s decision earlier this month contradicted Supreme Court precedent and rulings from other appeals courts.