UN expert expresses concern as Russian opposition leader Navalny disappears in prison system

LONDON (AP) — The United Nations’ special rapporteur for human rights in Russia says she is concerned about imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny’s allies said he failed to appear in court as expected Monday and they were still searching for him in Russia’s extensive prison system 13 days after his legal team had contact with him. Navalny’s spokesperson wrote on social media that some of Navalny’s scheduled court hearings were suspended since the unknown whereabouts of the politician who is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe precluded his participation in person or by video link. U.N. Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova says the lack of information about Navalny’s whereabouts amounts to an “enforced disappearance.”

