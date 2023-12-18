UN Security Council delays vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has delayed a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for a halt to hostilities in Gaza to allow unhindered access to deliver humanitarian aid to the massive number of civilians in need of food, water and medicine until Tuesday morning, as members intensified negotiations to try to avoid another veto by the United States. The council confirmed the late Monday vote would not take place, and diplomats said negotiations were taking place to get the U.S., Israel’s closest ally, to abstain or vote “yes” on the resolution. The U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution earlier this month backed by almost all council members and dozens of other nations that demanded an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

