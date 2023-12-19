A pro-Trump super PAC airs an anti-Haley ad in New Hampshire. She says that’s a sign of her strength

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The super PAC supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign has launched a television ad targeting Nikki Haley, a move her campaign called a signal that the GOP front-runner is seeking to blunt her rise, particularly in New Hampshire. Haley’s super PAC responded with a New Hampshire ad of its own, arguing that the frontrunner is disseminating misleading claims about her record “because Trump knows Haley’s the only one who can beat him.” The ad marks the first such effort by either Trump or the groups supporting him to take Haley on directly.

