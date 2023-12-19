Australia and New Zealand leaders seek closer defense ties

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and New Zealand leaders have agreed to seek closer defense ties as New Zealand considers sharing advanced military technologies with the United States and Britain through the so-called AUKUS partnership. On Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made Australia the destination of his first overseas visit since forming a coalition government following elections in October. The United States and Britain have agreed to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology under the AUKUS agreement to counter a growing military threat to the region posed by China. Luxon said New Zealand was interested in becoming involved in AUKUS Pillar 2: a commitment between the three partners to develop and share advanced military capabilities.

