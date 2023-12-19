German court orders repeat of 2021 national election in parts of Berlin due to glitches
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court has ordered the 2021 national election to be partially repeated in the German capital because of severe glitches at many polling stations. The court ruled Tuesday that the election must be repeated in 455 of 2,256 constituencies in the state of Berlin, which is one of three German cities that is also a state. A state election that was held the same day was completely rerun in February. The ruling is not expected to change the current national government’s majority. Berlin held four votes on Sept. 26, 2021: the state election, a vote for the city’s 12 district assemblies, the German national election and a local referendum. Long lines had formed outside many stations as voters struggled with extra ballot papers.