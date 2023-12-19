Italian fashion influencer apologizes for charity miscommunication, is fined 1 million euros
MILAN (AP) — An Italian fashion blogger-turned-businesswoman has apologized after being fined 1 million euros by Italy’s anti-trust authority for improperly communicating a charitable contribution tied to sales of a traditional Christmas cake sold with her logo. Chiara Ferragni said she would donate 1 million euros to a hospital in Turin to give “concreteness” to her apology, but she said she would challenge the fine itself. The incident drew the attention and criticism of Italy’s prime minister.