Putin claims Russia’s military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow’s goals

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that his country’s military is well positioned to meet Moscow’s goals in Ukraine. During a meeting with top military brass on Tuesday, Putin said Russia has seized the momentum on the battlefield after repelling a 6-month Ukrainian counteroffensive. He declared that “our troops are holding the initiative” and “we are improving our positions where it’s needed.” Putin also praised Russian troops for beating back Ukrainian attacks during the counteroffensive and claimed that ”the enemy has suffered heavy casualties and to a large extent wasted its reserves.” Putin is seeking reelection in a March presidential vote that he’s all but certain to win

