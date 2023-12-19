Takeaways from lawsuits accusing JBS, others of contributing to Amazon deforestation

JACI-PARANA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities in a western Brazil state are taking aim at deforestation of the Amazon with a slew of lawsuits against slaughterhouses and farmers accused of illegally raising cattle in a protected area. The lawsuits seek millions of dollars for environmental damage in the Jaci-Parana reserve, an area that was once rainforest. It’s now mostly grassland after decades of misuse by land-grabbers, loggers and cattle ranchers. The state of Rondonia has brought the lawsuits against meat processing giant JBS and three smaller slaughterhouses, along with farmers accused of raising and selling cattle illegally. And prosecutors say key evidence was provided by the ranchers themselves.

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE, Associated Press and RUBENS VALENTE, Agencia Publica

