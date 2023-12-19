UN Security Council vote on Gaza humanitarian resolution delayed again in effort to avoid US veto

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Security Council members are in intense negotiations on an Arab-sponsored resolution to spur desperately needed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza during some kind of a halt in the fighting, trying to avoid another veto by the United States. A vote on the resolution, first postponed from Monday, was pushed back again until Wednesday. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. is “still working through the modalities of the resolution.” Talks are continuing in an effort to get the Biden administration to abstain or vote in favor of the resolution.

