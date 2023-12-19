Wisconsin man faces homicide charges after alleged drunken driving crash kills four siblings

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Wisconsin man faces homicide charges for an alleged drunken driving crash last weekend that killed four siblings. Forty-seven-year-old Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in Saturday night’s deadly crash in Weyauwega, about 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Police say Farmer was driving the wrong way on Highway 10 when his truck crashed into an SUV, killing the 25-year-old driver, Daniel Gonzalez, his 23-year-old brother, Fabian Gonzalez, and their sisters, 14-year-old Lilian Gonzalez and 9-year-old Daniela Gonzalez.

