Zac Efron and Lily James on the simple gesture that frames the tragedy of the Von Erich wrestlers

Zac Efron transformed himself into a mass of muscle and repressed emotion to play professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the new film “The Iron Claw.” It was a taxing role and unlike anything he’d done before both physically and psychologically for which he’s getting some of the best reviews of his career. He and his co-star Lily James spoke to The Associated Press about the film, written and directed by Sean Durkin, and its exploration of American masculinity and how Kevin broke free from the cycle of repressed grief in spite of everything. “The Iron Claw” is in theaters Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.