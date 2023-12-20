A 7th person in Tennessee has died due to tornado-producing storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A seventh person in Tennessee has died from injuries she suffered during a string of powerful storms earlier this month that whipped up destructive tornadoes. Police say 78-year-old Penny Scroggins from Clarksville died Saturday after she was injured on Dec. 9 by the tornado that ripped through the city. Three others died from the tornado, including a 10-year-old. Another three people died after a different tornado tore through the Madison section of Nashville later that day. Scroggins was remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother who was kind-hearted and never met a stranger. She was born in Muncie, Indiana.

