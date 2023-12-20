A white couple who burned a cross in their yard facing Black neighbors’ home is investigated by FBI

The FBI is investigating a white South Carolina couple for racial discrimination after they set a cross on fire in their yard facing toward their Black neighbors’ home. The retired Black couple recorded video of the burning cross on Thanksgiving weekend and described days of repeated threats from their neighbors. The next week, authorities charged 28-year-old Worden Evander Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Paige Hartnett with harassment. Federal civil rights investigators searched the white couple’s home on Wednesday. The white couple did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent by email, phone and on social media.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

