Andrew Haigh on the collapsing times and unhealed wounds of his ghost story ‘All of Us Strangers’

NEW YORK (AP) — The British filmmaker Andrew Haigh is accustomed to strong responses from his films. But his latest, “All of Us Strangers,” may be his most shattering. Andrew Scott stars as a lonely screenwriter transported back to his childhood home where he finds his long-dead parents. The result is something magical and mournful that draws profound connections between familial love and romantic love, between gay life and estrangement, and between a pair of strangers nursing shared wounds. “All of Us Strangers” opens in theaters Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.