Closing arguments set in final trial of first responders charged in Eljah McClain’s death

DENVER (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled Wednesday in the final trial of first responders charged in the death of Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old Black man died in 2019 after being stopped and forcibly restrained by police officers in the Denver suburb of Aurora and then injected with an overdose of ketamine, a sedative, by paramedics. The officers already have gone to trial and two were acquitted. The third officer was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec are being tried for manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault.

