Congressman told to hand over hundreds of texts and emails to FBI in 2020 election probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania to turn over more than 1,600 texts and emails to FBI agents investigating efforts to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss. The ruling, late Monday, came more than a year after Perry’s personal cellphone was seized by federal authorities. Making Perry a figure of interest to federal prosecutors were his efforts to elevate Jeffrey Clark to Trump’s acting attorney general in late 2020. Clark had positioned himself as someone who would reverse the Department of Justice’s stance that it had found no evidence of widespread voting fraud.

