Driver identified killed in overnight Indio head-on collision police suspect was DUI-related

The driver is now identified as 53-year-old Martin Gutierrez of Indio.

A driver was killed Tuesday night and another driver was arrested in Indio following a traffic collision police said was possibly alcohol or drug-related.

First responders responded to Indio Springs Parkway at 9:45 p.m. just east of Golf Center Parkway and near the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino.

That's where police said two vehicles, a white GMC pick-up truck, and a white Saturn sedan were involved in a wreck.

The head-on collision required firefighters to cut one driver and passenger from the Saturn's wreckage.

A police spokesman, Benjamin Guitron, said the Saturn's driver died at a hospital and a passenger was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

There was no immediate word on the name of the person killed, or the driver of the pick-up truck.

Guitron said the driver of the GMC pick-up truck had signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was taken into custody.

An investigation closed the roadway for much of the night and morning hours, but the road reopened Wednesday morning.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.