Edmunds testers seek out the fastest charging electric vehicles

How quickly an EV can charge at a public fast-charging station is nearly as important as how much range it has. After all, the quicker you can charge your EV, the quicker you can get back on the road to drive. One problem, however, is that it can be hard to understand and compare various charging speed claims by automakers. That’s why Edmunds came up with a new independent test to help consumers quickly and easily compare the charging speeds of different EVs. EVs that scored highly in the test include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan.

