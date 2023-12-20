Skip to Content
Firefighters battle a wildfire on the slopes of a mountain near Cape Town in South Africa

Published 4:12 AM

By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — More than 300 firefighters have been battling a blaze on the slopes of a mountain near Cape Town in South Africa for a second day. Emergency services say five firefighters had been injured and two were taken to the hospital. Residents were evacuated from at least one neighborhood overnight as a precaution. The wildfire is burning near the seaside town of Simon’s Town, a small resort town that hosts South Africa’s flagship naval base. An emergency services spokesperson said only one derelict building on the grounds of the base had been damaged.

Associated Press

